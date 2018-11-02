YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. If there was at least one war prisoner in Armenia, the Armenian side would be ready for exchange of war prisoners, ARMENPRESS reports spokesman of the Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan made a post on his Facebook page.

“That’s right, Azerbaijan talked about that number long ago. They could be ridiculous if they were not about human fates. We are not so unserious towards human lives. If there was at least one war prisoner in Armenia, the Armenian side would be ready for exchange of war prisoners, relevant measures would be taken. Artsakh has full idea of the numbers and I think Davit Babayan has clearly commented on that”, Hovhannisya wrote.

According to Interfax-Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan has offered Armenia to exchange the prisoners according to the principle “all against all”.

Currently, there are 3 Armenian citizens in Artsakh – Arsen Baghdasaryan, Karen Ghazaryan and Zaven Karapetyan.

There are 3 Azerbaijani citizens in Armenia as well – diversionists Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev, as well as serviceman Elnur Huseynzade, who also participated in the attempt of the subversive infiltration.

