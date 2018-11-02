Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Mikael Minasyan recalled from position of Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See, the Portuguese Republic and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  Mikael Minasyan has been recalled from the position of Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See, the Portuguese Republic and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta by the decree of the President of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




