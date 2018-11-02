First annual Project Management Conference kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The first annual Project Management Conference has kicked off in Yerevan on November 2, reports Armenpress.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a message to the Conference participants at the opening ceremony: “This Conference is another proof of the new breath of young Armenia. I am convinced that such events will have their practical continuation. Such events prove that they will be constantly held in the Republic of Armenia. Our citizens, as well as all those who have a wish will have a chance to participate in conferences, as well as trainings and to receive qualification. At this era of rapid and constant changes it is important to move forward in accordance with the time. You need to be able to adapt to innovations in your activity fields. In the contemporary world it is necessary to be constantly informed and not to stop learning. Every knowledge-based event enables to rise by one degree in the professional scale”.

The Project Management Conference is directed for exchange of experience among project management specialists, as well as is a perfect atmosphere for establishment of ties and communication of Armenian and foreign high-ranking officials.

