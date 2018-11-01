Armenian President, Chairman of Kazakh Senate exchange views on development prospects of bilateral cooperation
11:02, 1 November, 2018
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today met with Chairman of the Senate (upper house of parliament) of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Minsk, Belarus, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The officials exchanged views on the development prospects of the Armenian-Kazakh mutually beneficial cooperation in different areas.
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his delegation arrived in Belarus on a working visit to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
