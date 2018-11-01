Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Armenian President, Chairman of Kazakh Senate exchange views on development prospects of bilateral cooperation


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today met with Chairman of the Senate (upper house of parliament) of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Minsk, Belarus, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials exchanged views on the development prospects of the Armenian-Kazakh mutually beneficial cooperation in different areas.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his delegation arrived in Belarus on a working visit to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




