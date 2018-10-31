Armenia’s economic growth exceeds predictions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. According to World Bank Country Manager for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot Armenia’s economic growth has exceeded the predictions. ARMENPRESS reports in a meeting with reporters Bossoutrot urged to follow the upcoming developments, “The messages are positive for investors both in terms of opening businesses and opening of new markets, as well as in terms of creating level playing field and raising competitiveness. Now it seems we are in a transitional period and it’s necessary to wait”, she said.

Bossoutrot said that for increasing investments a number of steps are necessary, particularly predictability and clearness.

“It’s very important to present attractive values to investors. Armenia’s attractiveness is that being a small country it’s considered a global nation”, she said.

