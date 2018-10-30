Acting deputy PM Avinyan holds meeting with Lord Ara Darzi

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on October 29 received Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London, ethnic Armenian Ara Darzi, Avinyan’s office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Shombi Sharp.

Welcoming the guest, the acting deputy PM said they are happy over the visit of Lord Darzi to Armenia and grateful for the assistance provided during these years.

In his turn Lord Darzi thanked for the reception and stated that at this new stage of development broad opportunities open for Armenia and it is possible to ensure drastic progress based on the experience of other countries.

Tigran Avinyan said that taking into account Lord Darzi’s great experience in healthcare reforms and use of latest technologies and innovations in the healthcare field, he can greatly contribute to implementing the agenda of reforms initiated by the government. In response Lord Darzi said he is ready to contribute to this process, adding that most of the challenges faced by healthcare systems in different countries are of the same nature.

During the meeting an agreement was reached to cooperate within the frames of the activity of the national innovate center of Sustainable Development Goals.

