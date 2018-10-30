OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On October 31, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section, the foreign ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova). Co-Chairpersons of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer (USA) and Stephane Visconti (France), as well as their Assistants David Burnstein and Quentin de Rankourt will also participate in the monitoring. The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.