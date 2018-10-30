Artsakh president congratulates Mayroutyun NGO on 30th anniversary of foundation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address today to the "Mayroutyun" (Motherhood) non-governmental organization on its 30th anniversary of foundation.



"Dear friends,

I am glad to welcome you and extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the 30th anniversary of the "Mayroutyun" non-governmental organization.

This is a significant event in the life of our republic, as being a part of our nation, the organization has been standing by our compatriots for all these years, has lived with their pains and worries, has helped and assisted great many people with maternal care and warmth.

The organization is the coeval of the Artsakh National-Liberation Movement; many of its members have been standing at the origins of the nationwide struggle and have brought their worthy contribution to forging the victory of that struggle, the establishment and development of the free and independent Artsakh Republic.

Even today you actively participate in the social and political life of our country and through your patriotic activities contribute greatly to the strengthening and developing our statehood. Your work is very important and demanded for our homeland and people.

I once again congratulate you and wish you peace, good health and great success on the path of fulfilling your patriotic mission," Sahakyan said in the address, as reported by his office.