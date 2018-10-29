Armenia’s acting PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on October 29 OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the visit of the Co-chairs to Armenia and highlighted their activities as the only internationally authorized negotiation format for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. The acting PM emphasized that necessity of commitment of all the conflicting sides for a peaceful settlement.

The interlocutors referred to Nagorno Karabakh peace process following the recent political developments in Armenia. They exchanged views over the agreements receives between the Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President in Dushanbe this year. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the implementation of the agreements that will foster the creation of an atmosphere aimed at raising mutual confidence and progressing the peace process. The sides outlined the future possible steps.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan