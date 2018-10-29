Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s acting minister of emergency situations


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 29 received Armenia’s acting minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan congratulated the acting minister on appointment and wished him productive work.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the cooperation of the respective structures of the two Armenian states were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Director of the Artsakh Republic state service of emergency situations Karen Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




