Armenian president offers condolences to Indonesian counterpart over Lion Air flight JT610 crash

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the deadly passenger plane crash that claimed numerous lives.

“I express my deepest condolences to you and the good people of Indonesia, wishing resilience and courage of the spirit to the families of the victims,” Sarkissian said in a condolence cable, according to his office.

An aircraft with 189 people on board has crashed into the sea off Indonesia’s island of Java on Monday, shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on its way to the country’s tin-mining hub.

A spokesman for Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said the Lion Air flight, JT610, lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan