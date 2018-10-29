Indian PM Narendra Modi praises Armenian singer for ‘excellent’ performance of Gandhi’s favorite song

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a music video on YouTube and Twitter of Armenian singer Masha Mnjoyan’s performance of ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ – one of the favorite songs of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Excellently sung by Masha Mnjoyan! Do not miss the scenic background of the popular Khor Virap monastery and ‘Mt. Ararat’ in Armenia. Local musical instruments Duduk and Blul have been used as well. #Gandhi150,” Modi tweeted in honor of the upcoming 150th anniversary of birth of Gandhi.

Mnjoyan’s performance is accompanied by Armenian instrumental melodies.

“A beautiful rendition of Bapu’s favourite ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ by artist from Armenia,” Modi said in the headline of the YouTube video.

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of birth of Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement, the government of India is recording this song performed by singers from more than 100 countries.

The performances, which also feature the song in national languages of the given country, have been aired on Indian public TV on October 2.

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th anniversary of birth will be marked October 2, 2019.

The recording of the song was sponsored by the Indian embassy.

