President appoints new head of National Defense Research University
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Genadi Tavaratsyan head of the National Defense Research University of the Defense Ministry, Sarkissian’s Office said.
At the time of the appointment Tavaratsyan served as head of the strategic planning department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The appointment was made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister, according to the press release.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
