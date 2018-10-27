Speaker of Parliament to travel to Moscow for CSTO PA session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and his delegation will travel to Moscow, Russia on October 29 to participate in the CSTO PA Council session and the 11th plenary session.

The Speaker’s delegation is composed of Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, MP Khosrov Harutyunyan and MP Koryun Nahapetyan, the parliament’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan