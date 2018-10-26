“China-Eurasia” first international conference held in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The first international China-Eurasia conference can boost attraction of investments from China to Armenia.

Mher Sahakyan, head of the China-Eurasia political and strategic research foundation, told ARMENPRESS that currently China’s role in world policy and economy has increased.

“This country plays an important role in the current global developments, and it’s important for Armenia to follow China, as well as the ongoing processes there. China deepens its influence in the Eurasian continent by One Belt, One Road program and is going to invest more than 1 trillion within the frames of the program”, Sahakyan said.

The first international China-Eurasia conference launched in Yerevan on October 26, within the frames of which scientists from 12 countries, in particular Finland, Russia, China, Portugal, UK and Pakistan, have arrived in Armenia.

“Armenia must be able to present programs thanks to which it would be possible to be included in the program and bring some part of that investments to Armenia. By inviting our partners here we aim to awaken their interest towards Armenia so that they will conduct research on our country”, he said.



The conference is co-organized by the Institute of Oriental Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.