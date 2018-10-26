Forbes names bombshell Sofia Vergara Highest-Paid TV actress with $42.5 Million

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. For the seventh year in a row, Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid actress on television, according to Forbes.

Her giant haul, which clocks in at 73% more than second-ranked Kaley Cuoco's $24.5 million, leads this year's ranking of the small screen's top earners.

The Modern Family star reigns supreme thanks not only to her salary from her role on the hit ABC comedy but also to a slew of endorsements and lucrative licensing deals, which make up nearly half of her payday. Among them: coffee maker SharkNinja Coffee and furniture chain Rooms To Go.

All earnings estimates are from June 1, 2017, through June 1, 2018. Figures are pretax; fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted. Earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders, Forbes said, adding that Vergara’s earnings for the period was $42,5 million.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan