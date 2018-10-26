“Sydney” district to be built in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. This year the Artsakh Roots Investment is celebrating its 10th anniversary. During these years the investment company has carried out activities in Artsakh by implementing investment programs in the fields of agriculture and housing construction.

The representatives of the company, which consists of more than 200 Diaspora-Armenian businessmen, recently visited Artsakh to get acquainted with the results of the activities of the previous years, as well as to outline the upcoming steps.

Vahan Gasarjian, member of the Board of Trustees of the Artsakh Roots Investment, told ARMENPRESS that they are going to build new houses in Kashatagh. There was a proposal to call this section “Sydney” district.

“In order to expand its programs the investment company is cooperating with investors of different countries. This time working with our compatriots of Sydney, they made a decision to make investments in Artsakh. As the housing construction program will be implemented by the funds of the Australian-Armenians, there is a proposal to call the district Sydney”, he said. “During this period we have conducted activities in Kashatagh and Shahumyan. Investments have been made in agriculture, housing construction sectors. The results satisfy, there is quite activeness in these districts. Some launch new agricultural programs by these funds, and some expand what already exists. The construction of houses contributes to the increase of number of local residents. There are already residents from Syria, Lebanon”, Vahan Gasarjyan said. The new houses will have 2 or 3 rooms. They will be provided to large families, war volunteers, those who move to Artsakh to live and etc.

Vahan Gasarjian stated that the Artsakh Roots Investment is a platform through which people from different countries make investments in Artsakh. The investments contribute to the people to come, live and work in Artsakh.

The Artsakh Roots Investment launched its activities with 12 investors. But now the number of investors exceeds 200. They are mainly from Lebanon, also France, the Arab countries, Australia and other states. There are plans also to work with the US, other European countries in the future. The investors provide the funds to the government at affordable interest rates, and the government in its turn subsidies some part.

“Most of our investors are Armenians, they understand that these are not just business programs, it’s not a matter of earning money, they strengthen Artsakh by these programs”, he added.

The Artsakh Roots Investment plans to hold an investment forum to presents its activities.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan