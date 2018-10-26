Pentagon grounds twenty four F-35s citing fuel system inspections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. military has grounded roughly 24 F-35 joint strike fighters with higher flight hours, citing new fuel system inspections needed after the entire fleet was grounded earlier this month, The Hill reported.

The F-35 Joint Program Office said on Thursday that it found two new parts needing inspection on older models of the fifth-generation jet.

“The joint government and industry technical team has completed their assessment of the fuel supply tubes within the Pratt & Whitney engine on F-35 aircraft,” the office said in a statement.

“In addition to the previously identified failed tube, the analysis has identified two additional fuel supply tubes that require inspection.”

The Pentagon first announced it had grounded all F-35s on Oct. 11 after a fuel tube in the F-35 engines were suspected to have caused an F-35B crash on Sept. 28, near the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C.

The pilot safely ejected from the fighter in that crash