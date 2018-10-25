Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Tigran Gevorgyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Syria


YEREVAN, OVTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Gevorgyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Syria by presidential decree, replacing Arshak Poladian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration