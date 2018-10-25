The sides of conflict should work together and eventually to be able to find solution – John Bolton

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains one of the priority issues of Armenia’s political agenda, US President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton told reporters in Yerevan on October 25, Armenpress reports.

“The solution to the conflict is obviously difficult. If it was easy, it would have been solved long ago. Certainly, it was not my intention to come here with a change in US policy or with new suggestions on this issue, but really to learn more about the way things stand. The parties must work together, and finally they must be able to find the solution”, the US official said.

