State Oversight Service reveals major violations in YSU and Agrarian University

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Oversight Service conducts inspections at the higher educational institutions, head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

“We have completed the inspections in the Agrarian University. The former rector agreed to return 350 million AMD to the state budget. Now we are understanding the way of it with the law enforcement agencies. We will complete the inspections in the Yerevan State University soon. Here as well there are major violations”, Sanasaryan said, adding that he cannot say at the moment the final amount of the violations in the YSU. “According to the preliminary data, it will exceed those revealed in the Agrarian University by two or more times. But this is not a final data”, he said.

