Three factories ablaze in Istanbul, Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Three factories are ablaze in Istanbul, Turkey, local news media report.

A major fire broke out at a plant in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district and then spread to two nearby factories producing textile goods and plastic bottles, according to the reports.

Local authorities said that no one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters and emergency personnel are working at the scene.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan