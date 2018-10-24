Armenia expects active participation of international financial institutions in implementation of different programs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, met on October 24 with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi in Geneva, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President attached importance to the UNCTAD support to Armenia’s economy.

He stated that Armenia has great potential and ambitious programs in different sectora of the economy, in particular, IT, education, agriculture and added that it expects the active participation of international financial institutions in the implementation of different programs.

The UNCTAD Secretary-General highly appreciated Armenia’s growing engagement in different projects.

During the meeting the officials also discussed issues relating to Armenia’s investment policy, foreign debt management and expansion of cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan