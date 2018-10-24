RPA will not violate the agreement and will not elect Pashinyan as PM – RPA faction head

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia faction of the Parliament will not violate the agreement and will not elect Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

“We do not violate an agreement, we have agreed that there will be no surprises”, he said.

The Parliament is debating the election of the PM during today’s session. Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for PM.

Pashinyan resigned as Prime Minister of Armenia on October 16. The resignation aimed at holding snap parliamentary elections. If the Parliament fails to elect the PM within two weeks after the PM’s resignation, then it is dissolved and snap elections are set.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan