OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit region next week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region next week, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told reporters.

She said details of the visit will be released later.

Naghdalyan reminded that US National Security Advisor John Bolton will visit Armenia on October 25 to meet with the Armenian leadership.

“John Bolton will meet with the acting Prime Minister, the Secretary of the National Security Council, and acting foreign minister and acting defense minister. A broad circle of bilateral agenda issues will be discussed,” she said, adding that this will be the highest level and largest American visit to the country in the recent decades.

