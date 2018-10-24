LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.54% to $2013.00, copper price up by 1.45% to $6280.00, lead price up by 1.28% to $2017.00, nickel price down by 0.20% to $12575.00, tin price up by 0.47% to $19200.00, zinc price up by 0.45% to $2666.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $60250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
