Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-10-18

YEREVAN, 23 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 484.35 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.67 drams to 556.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.42 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.31 drams to 629.32 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 77.74 drams to 19033.92 drams. Silver price up by 0.41 drams to 227.82 drams. Platinum price down by 71.95 drams to 12924.94 drams.