Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-10-18
YEREVAN, 23 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 484.35 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.67 drams to 556.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.42 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.31 drams to 629.32 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 77.74 drams to 19033.92 drams. Silver price up by 0.41 drams to 227.82 drams. Platinum price down by 71.95 drams to 12924.94 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-10-18
- 17:47 Asian Stocks - 23-10-18
- 17:18 Speaker sets special session of parliament October 29 for electoral code debates
- 17:02 CSTO to discuss defense cooperation development at military committee session in Kazakhstan
- 16:59 Eurasian Partnership International Business Forum to open official offices in EEU countries
- 16:38 EAEU is a good opportunity to exercise export potential of member states – Kazakh Invest official
- 16:32 Acting FM holds meeting with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media
- 16:28 Eurasian Week Forum 2019 to be held in Kyrgyzstan
- 16:22 Boxing Federation president claims athletes are bribed to not compete at national championship
- 16:19 Russia doesn’t need conflicts in the region, existing conflicts should be settled peacefully – presidential advisor
- 15:46 Parliament to convene special session to debate electoral code amendments bill again
- 15:35 NASA gets first image of Mars from a CubeSat
- 15:23 Armenia can be highly important link between EU-EEU countries, President says in Geneva business meeting
- 15:22 US and EAEU can cooperate in the field of cybersecurity - Rudy Giuliani
- 15:18 Tsarukyan faction says won’t vote in PM election as agreed
- 14:48 Vahe Grigoryan fails to pass confirmation vote for Constitutional Court judge
- 14:29 Yelk faction to nominate Pashinyan for first round of election in technical maneuver
- 14:17 ‘Eurasian Week is a perfect platform for active contacts’ – Ara Abrahamyan
- 14:07 You decide the size of your universe: Pashinyan bestows State Educational IT Awards
- 14:04 Armenia’s economy became more diversified after joining EAEU – EEC minister
- 13:52 “Armenia in EEU: Eurasian Economic Integration in Action” presented: Finished goods exports volumes double
- 13:49 Vietnamese lawmakers elect Communist Party chief as new president
- 13:28 Eurasian Economic Union, Egypt discuss expansion of cooperation
- 13:16 Armenia restores its function of a leader in high technology production, Russian presidential advisor says
- 13:09 Nobel scientists make Brexit plea for free movement and funding
- 12:58 Armenia’s domestic changes don’t disturb EEU work – minister Tatyana Valovaya
- 12:18 Petition on re-introducing electoral code bill gathers required number of signatures
- 12:12 Challenges caused by deep economic transformations should be overcome by joint efforts – EEC Board Chairman
- 12:06 Mayor of Yerevan appoints new executives for three administrative districts
- 11:58 Arthur Meschian named new chief architect of Yerevan
- 11:23 Ara Abrahamyan considers appropriate creation of common cooperation platform for businessmen within EAEU
- 11:05 Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan calls on ‘parliamentary majority’ to adopt electoral code bill
- 10:58 President Sarkissian says making Armenia attractive country for investors is a priority task
- 10:30 Armenian President attends opening of World Investment Forum 2018 in Geneva
- 10:29 Yelk, Tsarukyan factions start petition to re-introduce electoral code bill in special session of parliament
16:36, 10.19.2018
Viewed 4970 times Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 4080 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
20:21, 10.16.2018
Viewed 4078 times Everything will be OK, I love you all – PM Pashinyan’s moving resignation address
12:11, 10.18.2018
Viewed 3633 times President Sarkissian donates entire salary since taking office to charity
12:01, 10.17.2018
Viewed 2777 times New Armenia pulls like a magnet: Multiple illegal border-crossing attempts in three days from Turkey