CSTO to discuss defense cooperation development at military committee session in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Kazahkstan’s Almaty will host the 13th session of the CSTO Military Committee chaired by Lt. general Murat Maykeev, Chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense.

The October 26 session will focus on development of military cooperation between CSTO member states.

Chiefs of General Staff of CSTO member countries will take part in the session, CSTO said in a press release.

CSTO Joint Staff chief and deputy Secretary General Piotr Tikhonovsky will also be in attendance.

CSTO Joint Chief of Staff Anatoly Sidorov will brief on the main directions of developing cooperation and the procedure of organizing air defense in the Central Asian territory.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan