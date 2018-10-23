Eurasian Partnership International Business Forum to open official offices in EEU countries

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Partnership International Business Forum will have its official offices in EEU member countries, Ara Abrahamyan, president of the Union of Armenians of Russia, coordinator of the third Eurasian Partnership International Business Forum, UNESCO goodwill ambassador said.

“The forum has its office in Yerevan and Moscow. We are discussing the issue of opening offices in other EEU member countries also. Our main goal is to support businesses,” he said.

He said that numerous meetings and discussions have been held during this period where Armenia’s economic opportunities were presented.

“We attach importance to the sustainable development of Armenia’s economy and with these offices we attempt to work with businesses online, through direct communication,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan