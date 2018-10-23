Eurasian Week Forum 2019 to be held in Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Week International Forum 2019 will be held in Kyrgyzstan, Veronika Nikishina - Member of the Board, Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said during the Eurasian Week Forum 2018 in Yerevan, adding that the next Forum will focus on agriculture, reports Armenpress.

“There is no final decision yet on this matter, but most probably that will be the topic”, she said, adding that every year the Forum will be held in one of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

As for the Yerevan Forum, the EEC minister highlighted the exhibition which is being held within the frames of the Forum, where six important sectors have been presented, and the number of participants exceeded 100.

“We can state that we were not mistaken in the selection of the sectors. We wished the business to be in the focus of the Forum”, she added.

Veronika Nikishina also talked about the mobile app which enabled the Forum participants to more easily organize meetings and receive necessary information. “500 people downloaded the app”, she said.

The first Eurasian Week Forum was held in Moscow in 2016, the second one in Astana in 2017 and the third one is being held in Armenia.

