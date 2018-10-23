Russia doesn’t need conflicts in the region, existing conflicts should be settled peacefully – presidential advisor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia doesn’t need conflicts in the region, and the existing conflicts should be settled peacefully, Sergei Glazyev – advisor to the President of Russia, told reporters in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The conflicts should be solved peacefully, through discussions and compromise. Russia doesn’t need conflict in the region. Russia attaches importance to the stable development in the region”, Sergei Glazyev said.

The Russian presidential advisor stated that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is open to everyone, and if many post-Soviet states are included in the Union, there will be less conflicts.

In his turn Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan said the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries are interested in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan