Parliament to convene special session to debate electoral code amendments bill again

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A special session of parliament will be convened October 29 to once again debate the Electoral Code amendments bill package. 35 Members of Parliament have joined a petition calling for the extraordinary session to take place, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan told reporters. Zohrabyan initiated the petition.

“Many others wanted [to join], but since the 27 signatures were sufficient, we already submitted the initiative of myself, Alen Simonyan, Lena Nazaryan, Gevorg Petrosyan and Vahe Enfiajyan with 35 signatures. This means that we will have a special session on Monday,” she said.

She expressed hope that Republicans won’t obstruct the process.

She said that certain technical changes will be made in the bill, but that the key clauses will be maintained.

Yesterday the Armenian parliament failed to pass the bill package of Electoral Code amendments.

56 Members of Parliament voted in favor of adopting the bill, and three voted against.

63 votes were required for the bill to be adopted.

Most of the Republican Party (HHK) faction MPs did not attend the voting in an apparent boycott.

Only 59 MPs were in attendance and even if theoretically all would’ve voted in favor the bill still would fail to pass.

