Nobel scientists make Brexit plea for free movement and funding

Some of the biggest names in science are pleading for a deal on Brexit to avoid damaging British and European research.

A letter to PM Theresa May and Jean-Claude-Juncker has been signed by 29 Nobel Laureates and six winners of the prestigious Fields medal.

Science needs "the flow of people and ideas across borders", it says.

It comes as a survey found that many scientists are considering leaving the UK.

Sir Paul Nurse, one of the signatories and a Nobel prize-winner for research into breast cancer, said: "The message is, 'take science seriously'."

Science can help tackle global challenges like treating disease, generating clean energy and guaranteeing food supplies, the letter says - but to do that it needs to bring together the most talented researchers.

And it says Britain and the EU "must now strive to ensure that as little harm as possible is done to research".

Funding and freedom of movement are the two big concerns.

Over the years of Britain's membership of the EU, its scientists have secured more European grants than the country has paid in. Sir Paul reckons that without a deal, British science could lose about £1bn a year. The other worry is that without freedom of movement, the brightest scientific talent may be put off by the bureaucracy of having to apply for a visa.