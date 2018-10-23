Challenges caused by deep economic transformations should be overcome by joint efforts – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The contemporary world is not only rapidly changing, but is becoming smaller day by day since the relations and interactions are deepening. Therefore, in order for the business and people to feel comfortable in this environment, it is necessary to harmonize the legislations so that people will not feel the differences while moving from one country to another, Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said during the Eurasian Week International Forum 2018 in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

According to him, the technological progress and competition in the contemporary world on the one hand, the whole restructuring of the society on the other hand are the main directions which can help to implement the progress and modernization of the countries’ economies.

“It’s not a secret that the industrialization of the economy changes the whole lifestyle. It is due to such deep technological transformations that major challenges emerge which, we believe, would be better to solve with joint efforts”, he said.

The EEC Board Chairman said the world trend shows that large countries are unable to face all these challenges alone. “In other words, it’s a global trend, and the regional trends and creation of regional economic unions are a response and reaction to these global challenges on the one hand, and an opportunity to reveal the potential of the countries on the other hand which unite across different structures”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan