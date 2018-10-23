Trump embraces ‘nationalist’ title

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump declared himself a "nationalist" during his rally in Texas, USA on Monday night, officially tagging himself with the label that has long defined his populist rhetoric and protectionist policies, CNN reports.

"A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly not caring about the country so much. You know, we can't have that," Trump said, prompting boos from the crowd.

"You know what I am, I'm a nationalist," he added, as the crowd erupted in "USA! USA!" chants. "Use that word."

The comment marked the first time Trump has directly associated himself with the political ideology, which has long defined his outlook and the protectionist trade policies he has implemented in an effort to boost domestic manufacturing.

The remark came during a nearly hour-and-a-half-long rally in the arena that is home to the Houston Rockets, where the President rallied his base in this deeply red state 15 days before the midterms, stoking fears about illegal immigration, painting Democrats as criminal accomplices and basking in the glory of his accomplishments.