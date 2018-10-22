Acting defense minister Tonoyan, Rudy Giuliani exchange views on a number of regional and international issues  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on October 22 received former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, who arrived in Armenia on a private visit at the invitation of Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the acting defense minister introduced the guest on the current security environment across Armenia. They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

The sides highlighted the role of the Armenian community of the US, in particular that of New York in the country’s domestic life, as well as the Armenian-American relations.

