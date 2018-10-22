EEC Board Chairman introduces steps on developing EAEU digital agenda

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan introduced the ways on how they are going to develop the economic agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

During the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan, the EEC Board Chairman said the presidents of the Union’s member states have approved the digital agenda and have determined the priority directions for the Union. “Within the frames of that agenda we have created a digital office by the decision of the prime ministers of the member states which includes experts from 5 member states of the Union”, he said.

Tigran Sargsyan added that the office accepts initiatives, including from the private sector. “As of now we have 33 initiatives, 6 of which are already developed, and we propose to start implementing them as there are already concrete programs within our legislation framework, and they must be implemented”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

The EEC Board Chairman agreed with the view that it is necessary to think about how to implement these initiatives, what is going to be the future of that office. He noted that the EAEU digital agenda should be implemented quickly and effectively as the business has great expectations from their activity. “Today we already receive criticism by the business that we carry out slowly our digital duties. In particular, we have adopted a Tax Code which fixes the priority mechanisms by the use of digital technologies, and now the business demands to install that technologies. In particular, the remote declaration mechanism online will drastically increase the business work, will reduce corruption risks, and the business complains that the executive authorities of our countries prolong the implementation of this mechanism”, Sargsyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan