ARF to vote in favor of package of changes in Electoral Code

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The ARF faction of the Armenian Parliament will vote in favor of the package of changes of the Electoral Code, ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

“We view the Electoral Code separately. We have always voted in favor of the drafts which ensure progress. During the discussion with Ararat Mirzoyan we already said that as the direction of changes is right, we cannot oppose it”, Rustamyan said.

He added that there are positive shifts in the Electoral Code, and there is no reason to vote against. At the same time they consider wrong holding early elections by this Electoral Code.

He informed that their three proposals have not been adopted in the Electoral Code due to lack of time.

Earlier the ARF announced that it will participate in the snap parliamentary elections.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) said they will vote against the package of changes of the Electoral Code.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan