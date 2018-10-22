Civil Contract party expects victory in upcoming snap parliamentary elections – acting PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract party expects that it will win in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told reporters within the framework of the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“Now it’s early to talk about the expected numbers, but it doesn’t mean that we are not going to submit an application. We expect to win in the parliamentary elections, that the people will give their trust vote to us. At the same time I want to state that our task has not been to hold power and will not be. We have no power in Armenia, the power in Armenia belongs to the people”, he said.

Commenting on the criticisms over the changes in the Electoral Code, the implementation of changes within a short period of time, the acting PM said when the changes of the Electoral Code are directed for simplification, there is no time problem.

“Our current Electoral Code has been adopted by a significant complication of current procedures, people needed time to understand that. Even in that case there were some problems during elections. But in this case everything is directed for simplification, I don’t think that these criticisms reflect the reality”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan