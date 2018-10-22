We are going to intensify Armenia-US ties, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is in intense and high-level contacts with all its international partners, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan, Armenpress reports.

Pashinyan commented on the recent or upcoming visits of different US officials, the US-Armenia relations. “Unfortunately, as for the US our contacts are not so intensive till this time, we hope to intensify the contacts in the future. Recently the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State visited Armenia, and we had a very important and interesting discussion. I have said that we are going to intensify our relations”, he said.

