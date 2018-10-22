Deputy Speaker travels to Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of CSTO PA Secretary In-Charge Pyotr Ryabukhin, Armenia’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov has departed to St. Petersburg, Russia, to take part in a consultation on organizing the CSTO PA Council and Plenary sessions.

Sharmazanov will have meetings with Ryabukhin and CIS IPA Secretary General Yuri Osipov during the visit, the parliament’s press service said.

The Deputy Speaker will then travel to Moscow to participate in a conference dedicated to the Armenian-Russian relations, cultural and historic ties. He will deliver remarks at the event.

Sharmazanov will depart to the Russian capital at the invitation of Konstantin Mogilevsky, executive director of the Fatherland’s History Fund, member of the Russian History Union’s Board.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan