Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament: MPs to debate package of reforms of Electoral Code - LIVE


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament on October 22, reports Armenpress.

The agenda includes the government’s legislative initiative on the package of drafts on making amendments and changes in the Law on Electoral Code of Armenia and the related laws.

