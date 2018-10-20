Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia on the 50th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows: “By your leadership the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia continues to be a strong moral and spiritual support, inspiring and uniting force for our people. Your unconditional efforts aimed at uniting our people, preserving the Armenian identity, as well as the national and spiritual values are highly appreciated.

The President wished His Holiness Aram I health, longevity, inexhaustible energy and strength for implementation of the patriarchal mission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




