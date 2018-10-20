Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire regime more than 80 times at Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. During the period from October 14 to 20 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime more than 80 times at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing nearly 500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces strictly adhered to the ceasefire regime and continued taking steps aimed at organizing the reliable protection of military positions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan