Pashinyan arrives in Lebanese presidential palace to meet with President Michel Aoun

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the Baabda palace, the official residence of the Lebanese President, to meet with President Michel Aoun, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

Pashinyan and his delegation arrived in Lebanon on a two-day working visit on October 20. He will also have meetings with Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

The acting PM is also scheduled to meet with the representatives of the Lebanese-Armenian community and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia. He will also visit the Armenian spiritual-cultural centers, educational institutions in Beirut.

