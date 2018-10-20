One of participants of La Francophonie Economic Forum to establish Canadian ISB engineering company branch in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Gevorg Torosyan, who participated in the recent La Francophonie Economic Forum in Armenia, is going to establish the branch of Canadian ISB engineering company in Armenia by the support of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF), deputy minister of economic development and investments Mane Adamyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“The company produces security devices which are attached to different production devices and block the devices during human work with sensors in order not to harm the employees. At this stage ISB Armenian branch will be engaged in improvement of software, and at the next stage the devices will already be produced in Armenia. It’s worth mentioning that one of the key parts of these devices is being produced in Armenia’s Goris for a long time, and our compatriots have exported this part to Canada for many years aimed at organizing the complete production there. We have agreed with Mr. Torosyan to organize the whole cycle of production of the devices in Armenia soon”, Adamyan wrote.

