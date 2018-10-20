LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.54% to $2012.50, copper price down by 1.60% to $6147.00, lead price down by 0.74% to $2012.00, nickel price down by 2.39% to $12250.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $19130.00, zinc price up by 1.13% to $2647.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.82% to $60250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:50 One of participants of La Francophonie Economic Forum to establish Canadian ISB engineering company branch in Armenia
- 10:54 President of Artsakh sends congratulatory address to Catholicos Aram I on 50th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood
- 10:53 European Stocks - 19-10-18
- 10:52 US stocks - 19-10-18
- 10:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-18
- 10:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 19-10-18
- 10:47 Oil Prices - 19-10-18
- 10.19-22:10 Venice Commission issues statement on Electoral Code amendments of Armenia
- 10.19-21:28 Amendments of Armenia’s Electoral Code discussed at Venice Commission – The Commission will not hinder the process of Armenia's sustainable development
- 10.19-19:28 Business and politics cannot merge in Armenia – acting PM
- 10.19-18:50 Nikol Pashinyan highlights elimination of drug transit route through Syunik Province
- 10.19-18:28 Pashinyan heralds end of oligarchy era in Armenia
- 10.19-18:07 Kamo Areyan relieved from post of First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan
- 10.19-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-18
- 10.19-17:32 Asian Stocks - 19-10-18
- 10.19-17:13 President Sarkissian, Mayor Marutyan exchange views on Yerevan’s development prospects
- 10.19-16:39 Business Armenia supported exports of almost 6 billion AMD during January-September 2018
- 10.19-16:36 Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
- 10.19-15:49 Acting Deputy PM holds meeting with Vietnam Communist Party official
- 10.19-15:47 Copper factory shutdown in Armenian town prompts protests
- 10.19-15:37 President of Artsakh visits Oncology Center in Stepanakert
- 10.19-15:10 Parliamentary committee to debate amnesty bill in coming days – acting justice minister
- 10.19-14:54 President nominates attorney Vahe Grigoryan for vacant Constitutional Court judge position
- 10.19-14:32 Former head of Armenia’s Olympic Committee dead at 79
- 10.19-14:20 Parliamentary committee approves Electoral Code amendments
- 10.19-13:55 Presentation of book “Perspectives of Co-Existence of the EU and EAEU Integration Processes: The Case of Armenia” held in Yerevan
- 10.19-13:50 ‘Creating job opportunities is government’s methodology in solving any issue’ – Pashinyan pays visit to Syunik province
- 10.19-13:10 Acting PM Pashinyan holds meeting with Izmirlian Foundation’s Vice President Greg Jerejian
- 10.19-12:54 Economy ministry, ECOS sign contract on launching Hrazdan FEZ
- 10.19-12:51 Acting PM Pashinyan receives heads of Penitentiary Services of CIS participating states
- 10.19-12:09 Republicans still vague over participation in expected snap polls
- 10.19-11:35 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan extends condolences over Kerch college attack
- 10.19-11:14 Advisors to Russian and US Presidents to participate in upcoming International Forum of Eurasian Partnership in Yerevan
- 10.19-11:05 First round of expected ‘failed election’ of PM to be held October 24 after Pashinyan’s maneuvered resignation
- 10.19-10:34 Russia, Uzbekistan sign $27 billion worth agreements at interregional forum
20:21, 10.16.2018
Viewed 3657 times Everything will be OK, I love you all – PM Pashinyan’s moving resignation address
16:36, 10.19.2018
Viewed 3501 times Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
12:11, 10.18.2018
Viewed 2658 times President Sarkissian donates entire salary since taking office to charity
12:01, 10.17.2018
Viewed 2489 times New Armenia pulls like a magnet: Multiple illegal border-crossing attempts in three days from Turkey
16:37, 10.13.2018
Viewed 2043 times PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12