LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.54% to $2012.50, copper price down by 1.60% to $6147.00, lead price down by 0.74% to $2012.00, nickel price down by 2.39% to $12250.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $19130.00, zinc price up by 1.13% to $2647.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.82% to $60250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





