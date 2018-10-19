Business and politics cannot merge in Armenia – acting PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Business sin Armenia should be separated from politics. Whoever wants to do business should stay away from business, ARMENPRESS reports acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the pre-election rally of “My step” block.

“In the past separation of business and politics was a problem in Armenia. I respect very much all the businessmen. It’s very important that they use their business talent for doing business sand paying taxes. Businessmen should have an important role in the development of our country. But everyone should do his business. It would be a tragedy if the Prime Minister of Armenia had any business interests. It’s impossible”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan assured Kapan city Mayor candidate Narek Babayan has no business and his only duty must be serving the people. “Business cannot merge with politics and state administration”, he emphasized.

He urged the people to make their step which is a very important step on the way of revolution and to go to the polling stations on Sunday and confirm their power. “I don’t say that Narek Babayan or any other candidate should win in these elections. I say it’s you who has to win”, Pashinyan added.

