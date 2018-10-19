President Sarkissian, Mayor Marutyan exchange views on Yerevan’s development prospects

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian once again congratulated the newly-elected Mayor and wished him productive work for the benefit of the capital’s development and welfare of its residents.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on Yerevan’s development prospects, ongoing and upcoming programs. Mayor Marutyan introduced the President on the celebrations dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary.

After the meeting President Sarkissian and Mayor Marutyan visited Yerevan My Love foundation. During the tour the Mayor got acquainted with the foundation’s activity and programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan