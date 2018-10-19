Copper factory shutdown in Armenian town prompts protests

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Alaverdi Copper Factory has ceased operations today and its workers were left without jobs, triggering protests in the Armenian town.

The Alaverdi town hall told ARMENPRESS that the workers are currently rallying.

“The workers are protesting against the factory’s shutdown. They have blocked the road adjacent to the plant. They are complaining that they will be deprived of their jobs,” Susan Lalayan from the town hall said.

The workers have blocked the inter-state road for already four hours.

The reasons of the shutdown weren’t immediately clear.

Factory officials weren’t available for comment at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan